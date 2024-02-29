The net profit after zakat attributable to shareholders of Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance (Al Rajhi Takaful) surged 353.18% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 328.06 million in 2023 from SAR 72.39 million.

The insurance revenues jumped 44.37% to SAR 4.23 billion last year from SAR 2.93 billion in 2022, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 3.28 in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, up from SAR 0.72 a year earlier.

Gross written premiums (GWP) jumped 73.60% YoY to SAR 6.02 billion last year, compared to SAR 3.47 billion in 2022.

Al Rajhi Takaful registered a net profit before Zakat of SAR 222.61 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, a 223.88% YoY increase from SAR 68.73 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).