Cairo – The profits of Raya Holding for Financial Investment amounted to EGP 170.13 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, compared to EGP 151.89 million in H1-21.

Revenues of the EGX-listed firm reached EGP 9.12 billion during the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, an increase of 10% when compared to EGP 8.27 billion in the same period in 2021, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

As regards the standalone financials, the company logged EGP 77.48 million in profits during H2-22, a plunge from EGP 247.42 million in H1-21.

During this year’s second quarter (Q2), Raya Holding’s profits grew to EGP 116.54 million from EGP 116.08 million in Q2-21.

Additionally, the company generated EGP 4.64 billion in revenue, compared to EGP 4.24 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, the consolidated net profits of Raya Holding increased by 49.6% to EGP 53.58 million, compared to EGP 35.80 million in the same period of 2021.

