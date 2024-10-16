QNB Group participated as the official bank sponsor for the ‘Big 5 Construct Qatar Exhibition 2024’, a platform dedicated to explore the latest trends and products in the construction sector.



QNB’s sponsorship comes as part of its commitment to support innovation and excellence, as this event serves as a pivotal platform that brings together key stakeholders in the construction and infrastructure sectors, displaying the latest advancements, products, and solutions.



It also reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to the sustainability framework and its effort to partake an active role in advancing and shaping the future of Qatar.



The event is the largest gathering for the construction industry in Qatar, putting emphasis on innovative initiatives and cutting-edge technologies across vital sectors. The exhibition acted as a platform for all trade professionals and industry players from across the world seeking to learn about the latest trends and products in the sector.



Commenting on the participation, Yousef Mahmoud al-Neama, QNB Group Chief Business Officer said, “We are pleased to be the official bank sponsor for the Big 5 Construct Qatar Exhibition, as it strongly aligns with our efforts to contribute to Qatar’s vision of sustainable development, and it highlights our commitment to promoting growth, collaboration and, and excellence within the industry.”



QNB Group stands as the leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, recognised as one of the most valuable banking brands in the region.



With a robust presence in some 28 countries across three continents – Asia, Europe, and Africa – QNB offers comprehensive financial services and solutions. The global network, backed by a commitment to innovation and excellence, serves a diverse clientele, spanning corporate, institutional, and retail sectors.



QNB’s team of over 31,000 professionals is dedicated to driving growth and providing advanced, tailored products and services that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

