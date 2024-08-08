Doha: Qatar Banking Sector Total Assets rose by 1.2% MoM (1.5% in 2024) in June 2024 to reach QR1.999 trillion.

The overall loan book moved up 0.4% in June 2024, driven mainly by Private Sector loans.

Total Private Sector loans increased by 0.7% MoM (+1.8% in 2024) during the month of June 2024.

The Services sector was the main driver for the second consecutive month, pushing up the private sector loans in June 2024.

Services (contributes ~32% to private sector loans) gained by 1.3% MoM (3.7% in 2024), while the Real Estate segment (contributes ~20% to private sector loans) increased by 1.0% MoM (+4.3% in 2024) and General Trade (contributes ~22% to private sector loans) edged up by 0.2% MoM (+3.0% in 2024).

However, Consumption & Others (contributes ~20% to private sector loans) declined by 0.8% MoM (-3.3% in 2024) in June 2024.

Total Public Sector loans moved marginally up MoM (+3.8% in 2024) in June 2024.

The government institutions’ segment (represents ~66% of public sector loans) was the main driver for the public sector with an increase by 0.6% MoM (+4.7% in 2024), while the semi-government institutions segment went up by 1.0% MoM (-9.1% in 2024).

However, the government segment (represents ~29% of public sector loans) declined by 1.4% MoM (+4.5% in 2024) in June 2024.

Outside Qatar loans dropped by 1.8 percent MoM (+12.9 percent in 2024) in June 2024.

Public sector deposits fell by 2.4% MoM (+7.1 percent in 2024) for the month of June 2024, driving the overall marginal decline in deposits.

Looking at segment details, the government institutions’ segment (represents ~56 percent of public sector deposits) dipped by 3.2 percent MoM (+6.4 percent in 2024), while the semi-government institutions’ segment went down by 2.8% MoM (-13.9 percent in 2024) and the government segment (represents ~32 percent of public sector deposits) moved lower by 0.9 percent MoM (+19.8 percent in 2024) in June 2024.

Private sector deposits made a marginal gain of 0.1% MoM (+0.8 percent in 2024) in June 2024.

On the private sector front, the companies & institutions’ segment moved up by 0.6 percent MoM (-4.3 percent in 2024).

However, the consumer segment edged down by 0.3 percent MoM (+5.3 percent in 2024).

Non-resident deposits jumped by 4.3 percent MoM (+10.0 percent in 2024) in June 2024.

Qatar Banking Sector Loan Provisions to Gross Loans was at 4.1 percent in June 2024, compared to 3.9 percent in May 2024.

Qatar Banking Sector Liquid Assets to Total Assets moved higher to 30.7 percent in June 2024, compared to 30.1 percent in May 2024.

