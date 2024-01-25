Paymob has partnered with Mastercard to accelerate digital payment acceptance across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to an emailed press release.

Under this partnership, Paymob’s payments infrastructure and Mastercard’s payments technology will be integrated to widen the scale of adopting low-cost solutions among micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) in main markets.

It covers the acceleration and enablement of Tap on Phone services, e-commerce gateway, and payment links solutions.

It will focus on low-cost solutions to ensure digital payment acceptance among smaller businesses, in addition to offering solutions to cases not served previously by the current solutions.

“Our joint acceleration of low-cost digital acceptance solutions will lead to greater adoption of digital payments across the region. We are dedicated to creating an environment that ensures MENA MSMEs are empowered to compete in a cashless society,” Co-founder and CEO of Paymob Islam Shawky commented.

