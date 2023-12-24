In Tunisia, the number of bank accounts has increased, over the last five years, by 1.7% per year, to exceed 10 million accounts at the end of 2022, the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) said in a report published Friday.

By the end of 2022, 6.6 million cards were issued, reporting an average annual increase of 9.4% over the period between 2018-2022, the BCT adds in its annual report on Banking Supervision for the financial year 2022.

At the same time, the number of ATMs (automated teller machines) increased by an average of 3.1%, annually, to stand at 3,039 units at the end of 2022.

The bank branch network has also been consolidated, going from 1,992 branches to 2,031 late in 2022, i.e. one branch for 5,812 inhabitants compared to one single branch for 5,906 inhabitants a year earlier.

According to the BCT, 67% of agencies are located in Greater Tunis and the Center-East.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).