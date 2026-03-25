Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the full reopening of its entire branch network across the kingdom, in continuation of its earlier decision issued on March 19.

All branches will resume operations, with the exception of the Bahrain International Airport branch, which will remain closed until further notice.

The full reopening follows a comprehensive assessment of the operating environment, with the bank taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its employees and customers, while maintaining the continuity of its services.

NBB confirms that its branches will resume operations in line with standard working hours, with precautionary measures in place across all locations. Customers are encouraged to continue utilising the bank’s digital banking channels and ATM network for convenient access to services.

The bank remains committed to closely monitoring developments and working in co-ordination with the relevant authorities to ensure the continued safety of its operations and the communities it serves.

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