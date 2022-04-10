Last year, Momentum Insure successfully launched the Science of Safety campaign, anchored in the fact that safety ignites confidence, which provides the momentum on your success journey. This means that it is not only about helping clients to be safeby protecting their possessions but more importantly about helping them to feel safe and live life with confidence.

Safety is about much more than the products the business offers. Creating a feeling of safety is about how the business interacts with its customers, and how it makes them feel. In this contextemployees, who are at the frontline of customer service, arethe most important brand custodians.



Momentum Insure strives to offer certainty for what matters most when it matters most – keeping customers, their loved ones, and their possessions safe. This can only be achieved when employees show real empathy, by putting themselves in the customer’s shoes to truly understand their needs and deliver the kind of service they require.



In an industry that is extremely competitive, and one in which customer expectations are on the rise, customer service will continue to be one ofthe most important differentiators.



“As a company, we believe in our people, because without our dedicated employees, there will be no Momentum. We encourage our staff but especially those employees who engage with our customers daily, to always treat our customers with the utmost respect and consideration. People might not always remember what you said, but they will always remember how you treated them and how you made them feel during your interaction,” says Vickey Swanevelder, executive head: claims & client experience at Momentum Insure.



Momentum Insure views customer service excellenceasone of its strengths. In fact, in the latest South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SAcsi) published on the 5th April 2022, which is a car and home insurance industry benchmark conducted annually by Consulta, Momentum Insure was the only insurer to show continued improvement for the third consecutive year, and one of only two insurers above the industry par result in terms of their overall Customer Satisfaction measure.



Furthermore, Momentum Insure had the second-highest score for the positive sentiment from clients when speaking about their experiences.



From the results, it was evident that complaints across the industry increased, however, Momentum Insure showed a lower percentage of complaint incidents, as well as the greatest degree of handling consumer complaints satisfactorily.



When it comes to customer loyalty, which in SAcsi’s case is measured by repurchase intention and price tolerance, Momentum Insurescores the highest of the participating insurers



“We are very proud of the continued improvement in our results. If we continue to build on this foundation of customer service excellence, we know that itwill ultimately translate into our customers not only being safebut feeling safe with Momentum Insure. This will enable them to enjoy life, safe in the knowledge that should anything happen, Momentum Insure will be there to provide them with certainty and peace of mind when they need it most,” says Swanevelder.





