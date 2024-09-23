Arab Finance: Egyptian Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib has met with representatives of international banks to probe boosting investments in Egypt, as per a statement.

During his visit to the UK, El-Khatib discussed with representatives of Standard Bank the bank’s plans to expand its business in Egypt, as a gateway to North Africa.

The meeting touched upon the bank’s strategic directions in the region and its interest in bolstering foreign investments in Egypt, particularly in the fields of renewables and infrastructure.

El-Khatib has also reviewed ways to foster joint cooperation between the Egyptian government and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) during his meeting with the bank’s representatives.

For their part, FAB’s representatives expressed the bank’s interest in sealing future agreements to boost trade and investments between Egypt and the UAE, with which it has signed bilateral agreements.

Furthermore, the minister has met with representatives of Standard Chartered who expressed their interest in investing in infrastructure and renewables projects in Egypt.

Additionally, they stressed their willingness to back the Egyptian government by offering the best practices and international expertise in the field of international trade and infrastructure development.

