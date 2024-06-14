HSBC has earned the prestigious title of Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion in Egypt at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024.

This accolade is a testament to HSBC’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, further complemented by a slew of significant regional recognitions, including ‘Best Investment Bank in the Middle East’, ‘Best Bank for Sustainable Finance’, and ‘Best Bank for Financing’.

Todd Wilcox, CEO and Deputy Chairperson of HSBC Egypt, remarked: “The diverse backgrounds and perspectives of our team are invaluable to HSBC. They drive innovation and unlock opportunities for our customers, colleagues, and the broader society. This award is a reflection of our dedication to fostering an inclusive environment that supports diversity across our operations and community.”

A highlight of HSBC Egypt’s award-winning initiatives is its collaboration with the Global Fund for Widows, empowering 1,000 widows to establish their enterprises.

This initiative marked HSBC’s 40th anniversary in Egypt, showcasing its commitment to societal support by aiding widows in their entrepreneurial journey.

Additionally, the award recognised HSBC’s Students with Disabilities Development Programme, designed to equip youth with essential skills for a prosperous post-graduation future.

Wilcox added: “This recognition goes beyond honouring HSBC Egypt’s efforts; it underscores the significant, collective progress achievable when we unite for a more inclusive and just society.”

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, with a legacy spanning over three decades, celebrate the accomplishments of more than 600 banks across over 100 countries.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

