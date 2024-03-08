Opening ceremony was held at the Royal Opera House Muscat, under the patronage of HE Tahir bin Salim Al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman.

Manama: Gulf International Bank BSC (GIB) celebrated the official launch of its wholesale banking branch in Muscat, marking another milestone in the group’s expansion strategy across the GCC and further solidifying its commitment to Oman as a key target market.

Operating as a dedicated wholesale branch, GIB will offer comprehensive solutions, including a diverse range of credit, global transaction banking and treasury services. This strategic move strengthens GIB’s existing presence in Oman, allowing them to be closer to and better serve a growing clientele base encompassing leading local corporates, financial institutions and government entities.

The branch opening ceremony was held at the Royal Opera House Muscat, under the auspices of Tahir bin Salim al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman. The event also saw the participation of GIB’s Chairman, Abdulla bin Mohammed al Zamil, and Group CEO, Abdulaziz al Helaissi, alongside distinguished guests, board members, senior management and clients.

Tahir bin Salim al Amri hailed the branch opening, highlighting its contribution to the Omani banking sector through offering new expertise and diverse financial services for investors and institutions.

