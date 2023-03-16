PHOTO
Gulf buy-now-pay-later firm Tamara in $150mln funding deal with Goldman Sachs
The loan, known as a receivables warehouse facility, brings Tamara's total funding in equity and debt to $366 million since its launch in September 2020
March 16, 2023
