Goldman Sachs’ global co-head of software investment banking Ryan Nolan is exiting the bank, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.

Nolan was co-head with Jason Rowe.

Nolan, a partner in the technology, media and telecommunications group at Goldman, is decamping for private bank BDT & MSD Partners, where he will co-lead the technology practice. He joined Goldman in 2012 and works out of San Francisco.

"Throughout his career at the firm, (Nolan) has advised companies on a broad range of transactions, including M&A, initial public offerings, debt and equity financings and activism defense," said the co-heads of Goldman's global banking and markets business in the memo. "He has played an important role in helping grow our TMT franchise, as well as our software business, with a strong emphasis on delivering innovative solutions to our clients to address their most complex needs."

Nolan joined Goldman from the law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and also did a stint in the antitrust division of the US Justice Department.

Source: IFR