The Financial Regulatory Authority's (FRA) Regional Center for Sustainable Finance has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the French Development Agency (AFD) to bolster efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through innovative climate-related financing frameworks, part of the joint "Finance In Common" project, as per a statement.

Key components of the collaboration include technical support, capacity-building programs, and consultations aimed at integrating environmental and social standards into regulatory frameworks.

The initiative also involves awareness campaigns, workshops, and institutional dialogue to promote sustainable development financing across Egypt.

