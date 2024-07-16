Faisal Islamic Bank’s standalone net profits after tax rose 142.5% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2024 to EGP 6.552 billion, compared to EGP 2.702 billion, according to the bank’s financial indicators released on July 16th.

Standalone revenues grew 68.1% YoY to EGP 16.342 billion from EGP 9.722 billion in H1 2023.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services per Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches across the country.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).