ABU DHABI - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) on Monday announced its partnership with Silver Birch Finance Limited to offer inventory solutions to their local and international clients.

Silver Birch, headquartered in the UK, is a specialist working capital structuring, advisory and execution firm that supports financial institutions by enabling them to offer corporate clients non-debt solutions to optimise balance sheets and meet specific supply chain objectives. This partnership enables FAB and Silver Birch to offer various inventory solutions to suit specific client needs.

Our inventory solutions allow corporates to optimise working capital for specific requirements whilst minimizing any impact to the existing supply chain. The solutions allow for strategic management of inventory held in ‘just in case’ storage for use ‘just in time’. It also enables volume or early payment discounts with suppliers, whilst harmonizing terms to broaden the supply base or allow for strategic supply to be secured, mitigating future price increases. The solutions are applied in a manner to meet individual objectives.

Sara Al Binali, Group Head of Corporate, Commercial and International Banking at FAB, said, "FAB is proud to offer innovative solutions like inventory financing, which helps our valued clients to meet their strategic requirements. We look forward to offering this product across all our client segments."

Sanjay Sethi, Head of Global Transaction Banking at FAB, said, "Through this strategic partnership with Silver Birch Finance, FAB will now be able to offer comprehensive trade solutions for payables, receivables and inventory, by delivering tailor made solutions to our valued clients in UAE and other regional markets."

Sean Hanafin, CEO of Silver Birch, said, "Silver Birch is delighted to be partnering with FAB, as a leading regional player and the UAE’s largest bank, to deliver sustainable inventory solutions for corporate clients, particularly at this time of global supply chain disruption and increased strategic focus on ensuring secure inventory supplies, which is the life blood of our clients’ operations."