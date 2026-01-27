Emirates Islamic Bank generated net profits before tax valued at AED 3.90 billion in 2025, marking a 26% year-on-year (YoY) hike, according to the financial results.

The bank’s performance reflects robust revenue growth across all business units and the strength of the regional economic environment.

Total income surged by 11% YoY to AED 6 billion as assets grew by a remarkable 31.20% to AED 146 billion in 2025.

Emirates Islamic Bank reported 26% YoY higher customer financing at AED 89 billion in 2025, whereas the customer deposits rose by 33% to AED 102 billion.

At the end of September 2025, the DFM-listed bank logged net profits valued at AED 2.71 billion, an annual growth of 9% from AED 2.49 billion.

