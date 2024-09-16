Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) reported a 1.1% year-on-year (YoY) uptick in business volume at the end of August 2024, hitting EGP 225.803 billion, compared to EGP 223.271 billion, the bank stated.

Total assets grew by 1.2% YoY to EGP 222.137 billion last August, versus EGP 219.447 billion in August 2023.

The number of customers’ accounts inched up 1.6% YoY to EGP 2.022 billion in August from EGP 1.990 billion in the same month a year ago.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and branches located across the country.

