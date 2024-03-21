Riyadh – Eastern Province Cement Company obtained credit facilities at an amount of SAR 1 billion from Banque Saudi Fransi on 20 March 2024.

The loan will be used for establishing a new production line in the company’s plant site with a daily production capacity of 10,000 tonnes, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eastern Province Cement will replace some of the current production lines in addition to finance the company’s working capital.

The facility deal, which is secured by a promissory, holds a 10-year duration period.

In 2023, the Tadawul-listed firm posted 38.46% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 198 million, compared to SAR 143 million.

The Saudi lender registered net profits valued at SAR 4.22 billion, an annual rise of 18.12% from SAR 3.57 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

