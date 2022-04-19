Riyadh – Banque Saudi Fransi has selected Backbase’s engagement banking platform to provide its clients with digital banking services.

The platform will enable the bank’s clients to enjoy digital banking products and services, especially for the retail customers, according to a press release on Monday.

The partnership comes in line with the bank’s strategy to develop its offers and lead the digital banking revolution in Saudi Arabia.

Haitham Aljarbooa, Head of Consumer Banking Services at Banque Saudi Fransi, said, “We strongly believe that Backbase is the best-fit partner to help us deliver on our innovation ambitions, and we are excited to be partnering with the leading engagement banking platform provider, and look forward to elevating our banking experience as a result.”

Meanwhile, Regional Vice President for Backbase, Matthijs Eijpe, noted: “The genesis of our partnership with BSF stems from the same notion; having a partner with a similar vision, looking closely at every aspect of the customer experience journey, and seeking ways to improve, upgrade and elevate it.”

In 2021, Banque Saudi Fransi logged net profits worth SAR 3.45 billion, a 123.16% year-on-year (YoY) leap from SAR 1.55 billion.

