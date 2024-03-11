Doha, Qatar: Banco Santander has opened a new representative office in Doha, Qatar. The office will allow the bank to further improve the service it offers customers, helping channel investment between the region and its existing markets, while enhancing the Group’s extensive corporate banking and wealth management capabilities.

The new location, incorporated in the Qatar Financial Centre, will provide local coverage for clients based in the region, leveraging Santander’s existing global product and operational infrastructure, while also enhancing the capabilities of the group across all markets.

The office will be led by Ziad El-Saigh as Senior Country Executive, who joins from Credit Suisse where he was responsible for coverage of financial institutions, government related entities and high net worth individuals in Qatar.

He has over twenty years experience in financial services having also held senior roles in HSBC, based in Qatar and Dubai.

Ziad El-Saigh, Senior Country Executive at Santander’s Qatar office, said: “The Middle East is an increasingly important market for our clients. Having a presence in Doha, one of the fastest growing financial centres in the world, will allow us to better support the needs of both corporate and wealth customers, leveraging Santander’s unique global presence and multidisciplinary teams.”

Commenting on the opening of the Santander representative office, Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said: “We welcome Banco Santander’s unparalleled service to both corporate and wealth clients in Qatar. The establishment of their representative office in the Qatar Financial Centre signifies a shared commitment to delivering premium financial solutions for our stakeholders. By leveraging Qatar’s strategic regional position and Santander’s extensive global network, we strengthen Doha’s position as a premier financial destination, where local expertise and global networks converge to empower businesses.”

Santander serves 165 million customers across Europe and the Americas, with offices in several other markets supporting the needs of clients, including Hong Kong, Singapore and Beijing.

The new office compliments the bank’s existing global network. Santander Private Banking also expanded its activity in the Middle East by establishing a branch in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to serve clients in the region.

