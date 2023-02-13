Bahrain - Al Salam Bank announced the launch of its latest app feature, ‘Advanced Salary’, enabling clients who receive their salaries through the bank 15 days in advance. New clients can also take advantage of this service when transferring their salaries to the bank.

The feature is available on the bank's digital app for clients who have transferred their salaries over the past three months. Clients can receive a salary advance of up to BD2,000 ($5,320), in accordance with the terms and conditions, for a nominal service fee of only BD11 including VAT.

The "Advanced Salary" service is part of a range of benefits provided by the bank to its loyal clients delivered through a number of innovative programmes and services, including the loyalty rewards programme, offering loyalty points to clients for certain banking transactions, and the transactional memories feature, providing spend analysis services.

Bank of choice

Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank, said: "We are committed to building our relationship with our clients, continuously meeting their financial needs, and enhancing their banking experience with us. As such, we continue to launch initiatives and services that aim to streamline their banking transactions.

“Through this initiative, we hope to position ourselves as the bank of choice for clients to receive their salaries as we continue to deliver more innovative services that will enrich their banking experience through a range of products and services."

