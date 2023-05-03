Al Baraka Islamic Bank (AIB), one of the leading Bahraini Islamic financial institutions, has signed an agreement with Haffadh Specialised Dental Centre to provide exclusive financing packages for the bank’s customers. This is done through the bank's Medical Service finance scheme.

The two entities inked the deal at a signing ceremony attended by Ali Al Derzi, Acting Chief Retail Officer at AIB, and Dr Munem Haffadh, Chief Executive Officer of Haffadh Specialised Dental Centre, at the bank premises.

This agreement comes in alignment with the bank’s continuous role in community partnerships towards delivering tailored banking services and products that meet the needs of its customers.

Low profit rates

The exclusive financing offer from AIB includes low profit rates, over a maximum tenure of 3 years aiming to ease the medical payments for all of AIB’s customers.

Al Derzi commented: “Our initiatives are in line with our efforts to provide the customers with viable options to finance the cost of medical procedures and simplify the process of obtaining specialised medical services from the best medical facilities in the kingdom. Hence, we are pleased to have Haffadh Specialised Dental Centre among our dentistry health care network and look forward to further productive partnerships with them in the future, which will provide the bank’s valued customers with valuable services and amenities.”

Dr Haffadh commented: “We realise that healthcare is the first priority for every individual, thus, we decided to deliver a unique opportunity for a large segment of society members wishing to obtain dental treatments in easy installments and at a low profit rate through AIB Medical Finance programme.”

