Apex Group is a single-source financial solutions provider dedicated to empowering asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices globally.

In this interview, Christiane El Habre, Regional Managing Director – Middle East at Apex Group, shares insights on the evolving investment landscape in the Middle East and the group's strategic focus on the region.

El Habre also highlights the region's unique growth potential for private capital, as well as the opportunities and challenges facing investors.

1- Can you elaborate on Apex Group's strategic focus on the Middle East, particularly given the increasing prominence of sovereign wealth funds and family offices?

Apex Group has proudly operated in the Middle East since 2006, becoming the first fund administrator in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the first to gain approval in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Since establishing a presence in Bahrain in 2008, we have steadily expanded, culminating in our recent growth across Saudi Arabia in 2024.

Today, we are the leading financial solutions provider in the region, growing organically across the Middle East, with plans to further expand in Saudi Arabia this year.

The increasing prominence of the region’s sovereign wealth funds and family offices in the Middle East is driving general partners (GPs) and other asset managers to seek support in capital-raising, portfolio management, and navigation of complex and evolving regulatory environments.

International asset managers often request support in the latter category, and Apex Group is well-positioned to assist them, thanks to our frequent collaboration with regional regulators.

2- How do you see the global investment landscape evolving, and what trends are influencing Apex Group's strategy in the Middle East?

The Middle East has cemented its status as a leading hub for private capital and asset management, particularly in sectors such as private equity, venture capital, and infrastructure.

Survey results from Apex Invest Abu Dhabi revealed that attendees see the region as having the greatest growth potential for private capital in 2025, ahead of other global markets.

The regulatory landscape in the Middle East is rapidly evolving, with innovation creating business-friendly environments to attract global investment and opportunities for domestic private sector growth.

Apex Group’s on-the-ground expertise is influential in helping clients navigate these evolving landscapes. We work closely with regional regulators to foster a positive business environment, both directly and through our active membership in the Middle East Investment Association, which advocates for industry interests.

3- Why does the Middle East offer the highest growth potential for private capital in 2025, surpassing regions like Asia-Pacific and North America?

The Middle East’s unique combination of strong capital inflows—partially due to favorable oil prices—government-backed reforms, and infrastructure development makes it a highly attractive market for asset managers and investors.

Government initiatives across the region are also driving private sector growth and diversification, with countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia reaching key milestones for non-oil activity. This impressive growth contrasts favorably with many developed markets’ private sectors, creating clear value-creation opportunities for investors.

Notably, private equity and venture capital firms operating in the region are likely to find “alpha”—beating benchmarked returns—due to the region’s growth prospects. Indeed, both sectors are still relatively nascent. Reduced competition compared to mature markets and strong economic performance leave scope for active players to create value and generate returns for limited partners (LPs).

4- What challenges do investors face in the Middle East, such as accessing quality assets, market volatility, and regulatory constraints? How is Apex Group addressing these challenges and capitalizing on emerging opportunities?

Regulatory complexity is a key challenge for asset managers in the region, particularly as regulations and oversight evolve constantly.

However, regulators are supportive and cooperative; they listen and engage with us continuously. Thus, we can use this insight to support our clients and help them understand the developing business environment.

Apex Group’s membership in the Middle East Investment Association is an important channel for such activity, cementing our relationships with regulators.

5- As Apex recently opened an office in Saudi Arabia, what are your expansion plans for other countries in the Middle East, particularly Egypt?

In the short term, Saudi Arabia remains the key focus for Apex Group as we expand our team of in-country experts. Growing our presence in other regional high-growth markets, such as the UAE, is also a priority—particularly in target sectors such as private equity, venture capital, and real assets.

We remain very aware of opportunities for expansion in other markets and will announce any new market entries at the appropriate time.

6- Looking ahead, what are your long-term vision and ambitions for Apex Group in the Middle East? How do you see the firm evolving in the next five years?

Our long-term vision is to be the go-to financial solutions provider in the Middle East, supporting the region’s asset managers and investors while aligning with regional initiatives driving diversification and private sector growth.

With offices in the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, we are expanding our footprint while enhancing partnerships with key stakeholders like sovereign wealth funds and family offices.

Initiatives such as Apex Invest Abu Dhabi are part of our commitment to fostering regional engagement, and we look forward to announcing more collaborations and expansions soon.

