Riyadh – Amlak International for Real Estate Finance Company has posted a 4.24% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the first half (H1) of 2022 to SAR 55.68 million, versus SAR 53.41 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) edged up in the first six months (6M) of 2022 to SAR 0.61, compared to SAR 0.59 in the corresponding period in 2021, according to the interim financial results.

Meanwhile, assets amounted to SAR 3.41 billion in H1-22, an annual decline of 2.66% from SAR 3.50 billion, while investments fell by 9.28% YoY in H1-22 to reach SAR 9.87 million from SAR 10.88 million.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the company achieved net profits worth SAR 28.56 million, up 1.21% from SAR 28.21 million during the same period a year earlier.

In the January-March 2022 period, Amlak International reported net profits worth SAR 27.12 million, higher by 7.63% than SAR 25.19 million in Q1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).