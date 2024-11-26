Egypt - Al Baraka Bank Egypt has introduced its new mobile banking application as part of its 2023–2025 strategic plan, according to an emailed press release.

Alongside the app, the bank has significantly upgraded its internet banking service, focusing on a better range of services and a completely redesigned user interface.

The new app aims to expand the bank’s digital presence and attract more customers by improving its digital ecosystem and reaching new markets.

The bank has set a goal of having 50% of its customers, both individuals and businesses, digitally active by the end of 2027.

It is also one of the first four in Egypt to launch a corporate mobile banking application, highlighting its commitment to providing innovative services for commercial clients.

This move reinforces Al Baraka Bank’s position as a leader in modern banking solutions.

