Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ajman Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at "BBB+" with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at "b+".
Commenting on the achievement, Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Group CEO of Ajman Bank, said, "We are proud to receive the 'BBB+' rating from Fitch, one of the world's leading credit rating agencies, affirming our robust financial outlook and strategic direction. This endorsement not only reflects our operational resilience and prudent risk management practices but also highlights our commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and financial integrity."