Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, The UAE's third largest lender, launched $650 million 5-year green bonds maturing on Jan. 12, 2029 on Tuesday, according to a bank document seen by Reuters.

The lender has set the spread at 125 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, tighter than guidance of 150 bps over the same benchmark earlier in the day, after the order book topped $1.9 billion, according to a document from one of the banks arranging the debt sale.

The lender commenced investor meetings on Aug. 30 ahead of potential issue, the proceeds of which will be used to finance or refinance eligible green assets.

