The Saudi National Shipping Company (Bahri) has announced the start of the trial operations of the first floating desalination plant set up near Al Shuqaiq port on the western coast of Saudi Arabia at an investment of SR760 million ($202 million).

This comes following an earlier agreement signed with the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC).

The project was developed by Metito, a leading global provider of water and alternative energy management solutions, on a fast-track basis.

Its scope of work included the design, engineering, construction, operation trials, and the provision of floating barges to sail the desalination plants in addition to the completion of power generation system.

Bahri had awarded the contract to Metito Saudi for the floating water desalination plants project with a total capacity of 150,000 cu m per day after winning a competitive tender.

This project is mainly aimed at contributing sustainably and consistently to the supply of high-quality potable water in compliance with all applicable international and local codes and standards and using the most advanced treatment technology, Integrated Ultra Filtration.

It falls under the third independent phase of the kingdom's Privatization Program and aims to ensure sustainable supply of water to enhance water security.

Metito Managing Director Fady Juez said: "Winning this innovative project is a true testament of the kingdom’s progressive vision to achieving national water security targets through sustainable projects. It highlights the government’s efforts to further engage the private sector with mega infrastructural projects."

"Metito specifically designed the plant taking into consideration mobility and flexibility of sailing the barges to different locations, according to changing water needs," stated Juez, while emphasizing the possibility of using solar energy to power the barges.

Metito is also the first company to pioneer concession contracts through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in the Middle East and Africa, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).