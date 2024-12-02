Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the UAE National Day with an exclusive promotion of up to 20 per cent off on bookings made for travel between 2 December 2024 and 30 June 2025.

The national airline's enhanced Winter schedule enables passengers to take advantage of the celebration with discounts to customise their winter holidays or plan their well-deserved summer getaway effortlessly, and save even more.

Tickets are already on sale on the WIZZ APP, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting as low as 89 AED ($24.23).

The enhanced schedule allows passengers to choose their next flight with ease and enjoy the flexibility and convenience of an incredible 40 per cent increase in seat capacity on the most popular routes.

Travel enthusiasts can now add Varna, an exciting new destination, to their 2025 bucket list. Starting operations on 31 March 2025, it is perfect for a summer holiday, offering a unique blend of rich culture and beautiful beaches.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the National Day with our passengers by offering an exclusive up to 20 per cent discount promotion. We would like to celebrate unity and express our gratitude to the community we serve by allowing travellers to benefit from our incredibly low fares with a convenient and tailored product. Now all passengers can plan their Winter holidays with peace of mind thanks to our expanded schedule of 40 percent additional capacity on our most popular routes or already secure their spots for the summer. Wizz Air remains committed to opening the skies for everyone and unlocking new destinations across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft and sharing our love of travel soon.”

The national airline has expanded the boundaries of WIZZ MultiPass, an innovative and unprecedented flight membership service that allows frequent travellers to fly to or from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while saving more.

WIZZ MultiPass enables passengers to lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage, unaffected by seasonality, for an entire year.

Travelers can save up to 40 per cent on tickets to the most popular destinations by choosing the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can enjoy greater flexibility and a peace of mind with WIZZ Flex. This service allows passengers to change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers affordable fares and hassle-free travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania), now available Varna (Bulgaria), and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

