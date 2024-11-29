ABU DHABI: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched a new route to Varna, Bulgaria. The new route reaffirms the airline’s commitment to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region and unlocking an eclectic mix of travel opportunities for both residents and visitors of the UAE.

Flights to Varna will commence on 31 March 2025 and will operate three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting as low as AED279, the company said in a press statement released today.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continue to play a pivotal role in contributing to the growth of the Emirate’s travel and tourism sector as we expand our network into unserved hidden gems across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Varna is a must-visit destination in Bulgaria that promises and unforgettable experience with its unique combination of natural beauty, and cultural heritage. We are committed to increasing global connectivity and unlocking marvellous new destinations from Abu Dhabi. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft and sharing our love of adventure soon.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has recently announced the expansion of its Winter schedule, adding 40 percent more seats on its most popular destinations. The enhanced Winter schedule enable passengers to explore multiple destinations with more flexibility and convenience while saving more on their travel.