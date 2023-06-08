VPorts, a leader in the design, construction and operation of advanced air mobility (AAM) infrastructure, has initiated the certification process for its vertiports as part of the world’s first AAM integrator centre to be set up at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) in Dubai South.

According to VPorts, the construction work on these vertiports will start next year.

The certification process, developed by the GCAA, aligns with regulation CAR IX-HVD Part III, which outlines the requirements and guidelines for the certification and operation of onshore vertiports within the UAE.

The process will start with the design approval phase; VPorts plans to obtain design approval for the world centre within six months – a key step in the construction phase. The certification of the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) vertiport will follow shortly.

VPorts CEO and Founder Dr Fethi Chebil said: "We are making history today as the first infrastructure company in the world to initiate a vertiport certification process. With this milestone undertaking, Dubai has confirmed its leadership in the AAM sector."

"By adhering to regulations of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), we are taking a proactive approach to ensure all our vertiports meet and exceed industry standards, providing a secure and efficient environment for the operation of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft," he noted.

General Aviation Director at MBRAH Tariq Bin Ghalaita said: "This certification process signifies a substantial step in our pursuit to cement Dubai’s status as a global powerhouse of aviation and innovation. MBRAH is more than an aerospace hub. We are a launchpad, propelling the aerospace industry to greater heights both within the UAE and globally."

"With the AAM project, MBRAH is excited to be working towards a future where transportation is faster, safer, and more efficient than ever before. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovation, we are creating a new era of air transportation that will unlock new possibilities and drive progress across industries. From urban air mobility to logistics and beyond, we believe that the sky is the limit when it comes to the transformative potential of AAM," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).