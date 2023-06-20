PARIS - Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, today signed a landmark agreement with GE Aerospace, a provider of jet engines, components and systems for aircraft, and Safran Aircraft Engines, a commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer, to expand its MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) services offerings to LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines that power Airbus A320neo family and Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft and have gained global recognition for exceptional performance and fuel efficiency.

The agreement, which was signed at the Paris Air Show, provides for LEAP engine shop visit offload from both GE and Safran for two new generation engine types for the first time in the history of Sanad.

With this agreement, Safran Aircraft Engines joins the list of long-term Sanad partners, solidifying the company’s reputation as a trusted and reliable provider of comprehensive engine MRO services. This partnership further enhances Sanad’s position as an integral player in the global MRO supply chain, as the company has now established partnerships with all major OEMs.

The three companies have taken a significant step forward by expanding Sanad’s MRO services to encompass LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines. These advanced engines are effectively designed to meet the challenge of decarbonising air transport with enhanced performance in terms of improved fuel consumption and reduced CO2 emissions.

With this agreement, Sanad becomes the first certified LEAP MRO service provider in the SAMENA region, supporting the global LEAP MRO supply chain from its state-of-the-art facility in Abu Dhabi.

The popularity of the LEAP engine continues to soar, with LEAP-1A engines currently propelling the majority of A320neo aircraft in the Middle East region. LEAP engine demonstrates exceptional performance, embodying the cutting-edge strength of next-generation technology and is poised to establish itself as one of the top-selling engines worldwide. Sanad is well positioned to support this substantial market by leveraging its advanced technical capabilities.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, expressed pride in this collaboration, stating that it brings the latest engine technology to Sanad, allowing them to support a wider range of engines and contribute to the UAE's position as a leading global aviation hub. Janahi emphasised their commitment to delivering exceptional MRO services and their anticipation of new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Tom Levin, Vice President of CFM Commercial Programmes for GE Aerospace, commended Sanad for their commitment to engineering excellence, which benefits their LEAP customers. He expressed excitement about further collaboration and supporting the aviation sector's growth in Abu Dhabi and the surrounding region.

Nicolas Potier, Vice President of Support & Services for Safran Aircraft Engines, highlighted the significance of this relationship as they develop additional capacities in their network to meet the growing demands of the LEAP aftermarket and optimise their customers' operations worldwide.

The partnership between Sanad, GE, and Safran represents a transformative alliance that supports the strategic positioning of Abu Dhabi as a global aviation hub and the UAE’s Operation 300bn initiative. With its expanded MRO footprint and optimised shop facility, Sanad strengthens its ability to service a broader range of engines and customers, further solidifying its industry leadership.