The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced today the launch of the National Civil Aviation Cybersecurity Guidelines, a key framework aimed at protecting the safety, confidentiality, and availability of aviation systems for its civil aviation partners.

In a statement, the GCAA highlighted that the aviation industry is now more interconnected than ever due to digital transformation. With this growing interconnectivity comes the need for stronger cybersecurity measures.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, explained that the guidelines, published following the launch National Civil Aviation Cybersecurity Policy, were developed as per global requirements, recommendations, and best practices.

He added that these guidelines serve as a reference for partners to help them prepare national requirements ensuring the protection of civil aviation systems from potential cyber threats.

He clarified that the guidelines are dynamic and regularly updated to ensure the protection of systems from emerging cybersecurity risks faced by this vital sector.

Al Suwaidi stressed that these guidelines will ensure the resilience and sustainability of the UAE's civil aviation sector.