ExecuJet Middle East, a partnership between Luxaviation Group and Alpha Middle East Holdings, and a leader in private aviation, has announced the opening of its new private jet terminal at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai South.

Designed to redefine private travel in the Middle East, the 15,000-sq-m facility combines operational excellence with ultra-luxury, thus setting new standards for the region’s aviation industry.

According to ExecuJet, the new terminal offers seamless access for discerning travellers, with cutting-edge facilities that include exclusive suites including the Middle East’s first airside suite, private cocktail and cigar lounge, and a Majlis lounge designed by acclaimed regional designer Nada Debs, reflecting Arabian hospitality with a contemporary edge.

It also features an expansive, climate-controlled 7,000-sq-m hangar to ensure security and privacy for clients and their aircraft, said the company in a statement.

Beyond its luxurious interiors, the terminal offers a suite of bespoke services tailored for business and leisure travellers. From a high-tech conference room and private spa and grooming services to an exclusive kids’ lounge, the facility ensures a premium experience for all passengers.

Business continuity is prioritised with advanced support systems, catering to the diverse needs of travellers and operators.

The ExecuJet's private terminal was inaugurated by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, in the presence of senior officials.

Patrick Hansen, the CEO of Luxaviation Group, said: "The DWC terminal represents more than just a new facility; it’s a testament to ExecuJet’s leadership in private aviation. This investment unites luxury and innovation to redefine the private travel experience."

"With this terminal, we are addressing the rising need for bespoke travel experiences while ensuring that operational efficiency meets the demands of an ever-evolving industry," he stated.

"The opening of our new terminal at Dubai South marks a significant milestone in private aviation for the region," said Hadi Mouawad, the Executive Director of ExecuJet Middle East.

"This facility represents a forward-thinking approach to luxury travel, where cutting-edge design meets unparalleled service. Inspired by Dubai’s relentless pursuit of innovation and global leadership, we are committed to setting a new standard for private aviation experiences that cater to the evolving needs of modern travellers and operators," noted Mouawad.

A cutting-edge Dassault Aviation-owned MRO complements the new terminal, delivering hitech maintenance, repair, and overhaul services across a wide range of OEM products.

Tahnoon Saif, the CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: "Business aviation in the region has seen steady growth over the past few years, and we are pleased to celebrate the official opening of ExecuJet Middle East’s state-of-the-art facility."

"The aviation sector remains a key contributor to Dubai’s economic development, and at Dubai South, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering its growth and cementing the emirate’s position as a global aviation hub," he noted.

The new opening further underscores the terminal's significance in advancing Dubai's position as a global aviation hub, he added.

