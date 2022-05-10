Bahrain-based cargo operator Texel Air, a subsidiary of Chisholm Enterprises, has agreed to order two more 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF).

Texel Air had previously ordered two 737-800BCF, and took re-delivery of the first in January, becoming the first operator in the Middle East region to include the 737-800BCF in its fleet.

The carrier is due to receive its second 737-800BCF later this year.

The additional order will expand Texel Air’s 737-800BCF fleet to four airplanes once the completed freighters are re-delivered.

“Our customers have responded very positively to the operation, performance and capabilities of the first 737-800BCF, which we began operating this year,” said George Chisholm, chief executive, Chisholm Enterprises and Texel Air.

“This initial response boosted our confidence in the product and we decided to add two more BCF to our fleet to help us meet our ever-increasing demand. Through the 737-800BCF we have been able to expand our destinations and increase our payload.”

Also commenting was Jens Steinhagen, director of Boeing Converted Freighters, who said: “We are pleased to provide Texel Air with an additional two 737-800BCF – the freighter capacity it requires to capture growth opportunities in the region with a capable, higher-payload freighter.”

The 737-800BCF carries more payload – up to 23.9 tonnes – and flies farther – 3,750km compared to 737 Classic freighters.

Globally, the 737-800BCF has more than 200 orders and commitments.

