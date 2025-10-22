Bahrain - A proposal urging the government to urgently study the possibility of selling a stake in Gulf Air to private investors ended in deadlock in Parliament yesterday.

Only 10 MPs voted in favour of the motion, with seven voting against it and four abstaining.

Twelve votes were needed from the 22 MPs present to pass the proposal, which sought partial privatisation of the national carrier with 51 per cent of the company remaining under the ownership of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company.

Strategic Thinking Bloc spokesman Khalid Bu Onk, who spearheaded the proposal, underlined the financial and strategic rationale behind the recommendation.“Gulf Air has for years been a drain on public resources,” he said.

“Our goal is not to sell off a national symbol, but to revitalise it. Attracting investors can bring in capital and global expertise that can enhance operations and ease the burden on the state budget.”

The MP stressed that the government had already injected substantial funds into the airline, and that “in the current economic climate, we need to be realistic about how to ensure sustainability without compromising national interests.

“We’re not asking for a sell-off; we are asking for a smart, forward-looking solution that balances national ownership with operational efficiency.“Gulf Air must fly higher, not weigh down the public purse.”

However, several MPs questioned the timing and potential consequences of partial privatisation of the airline.Hamad Al Doy pointed out that a similar motion had already been rejected in a previous parliamentary term.

“Now, Gulf Air has started employing more Bahrainis – allowing investors in at this stage risks setting things backwards,” he argued.“We must prioritise national employment and sovereignty in our aviation sector.”

The proposal argued that partial privatisation could help the airline compete regionally, improve service quality and access global expertise – all while retaining state control.

But opponents remain sceptical, warning that such moves could lead to job losses or diluted national oversight.

The proposal is expected to be reintroduced during next week’s session for a second vote.

