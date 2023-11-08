Muscat: Asyad Group has invited a tender for the construction of infrastructure for the upcoming Free Zone (Phase 1) project at Muscat International Airport on Monday. The Free Zone Area will be located at the east of the Muscat International Airport Land.

According to the tender, the project area will be spread around 1.7 million sqm to be developed over three phases.

The first phase area is 0.37 million sqm which will include the preparation of the land and building the infrastructures, superstructures, and ancillary services.

The scope of work in Phase 1 will include the construction of the following infrastructure elements - 0.9 km of dual carriageway, 4.45 km of single-carriageway access roads to the Free Zone, two access points for the Free Zone (Phase 1) are provided through a Right-in/right-out (RI-RO) junction, one access point has been provided from the airport road, 3.40 km of chain link security fence along with CCTV camera security.

Street lighting and substations including substation building access, controlled entry and exits (primary and secondary security gates and parking area for cars/trucks, earthworks, and site grading will also come under the scope of the tender.

It may be noted that Royal Decree 10/2022 was issued to set up three free zones in Muscat International Airport Free Zone, Sohar Airport Free Zone, and Salalah Airport. The decision was to start with Muscat International Airport (area of 1.7 min sqm).

The operator and the working company shall be granted the incentives, benefits, and facilities stipulated in the aforementioned Law of Free Zones.

The operator and the working companies shall be exempt from income tax, and the exemption shall be for a period not exceeding 15 (fifteen) years for each project separately, renewable for a period of 5 (five) additional years.

The free zone area will be mainly dedicated to industrial, logistics, fish processing, e-commerce, aerospace, pharmaceutical, and amenity offices. It offers opportunities for international companies interested in import and export, distribution of various products, and light industry merchandise.

