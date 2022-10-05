South African carrier Airlink is taking a significant stake in regional airline FlyNamibia in an investment that is in line with Namibia's post-pandemic recovery.

Under the deal of undisclosed value, Airlink will acquire a 40% equity holding in Namibia's online domestic carrier, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The venture will see FlyNamibia place Airlink's "4Z" code on flights, while retaining its corporate identity, brand and aircraft livery.

Airlink will also extend support to FlyNamibia in terms of airline operations, as well as technical and commercial skills training and development.

"The changes will come into effect as soon as practicable, after which all existing bookings for FlyNamibia flights will be amended at no cost or convenience to customers," the statement said.

Through the partnership, the two airlines will support Namibia's National Transport Policy vision, as well as the objectives set out under Namibia's Harambee Prosperity Plan II for 2021-2025, the statement said.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz )

