H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Sharjah Airport Professional Training Centre on Wednesday morning.

The centre is one of the latest initiatives to support and advance the civil aviation sector in the UAE, contributing to its growth.

Sheikh Khaled bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Professional Training Centre, delivered a speech welcoming the Crown Prince and attendees.

He emphasised that the centre's opening highlights the department's commitment to advancing the civil aviation system, enhancing the skills of sector employees, and focusing on increasing Emirati representation in the workforce.

Sheikh Khaled noted that Sharjah continues to excel in various fields, including aviation, aligning with the visionary goals set by the UAE leadership. He also mentioned the country's significant progress in this vital sector, becoming a global aviation hub through major investments in infrastructure and technology.

He highlighted the UAE's international partnerships and its commitment to sustainability, with efforts to use advanced technologies to reduce the environmental footprint of the aviation industry.

He also spoke about the importance of legislative, regulatory, and technical development in aviation, as well as improving the efficiency of personnel and equipping them with the necessary skills to excel in their roles while encouraging innovation.

The Crown Prince and guests watched a presentation about the establishment of the Sharjah Airport Professional Training Centre, its services, and training programmes. The centre is designed to prepare certified air traffic controllers and a skilled local workforce ready for the aviation industry, equipped with the latest programmes and technologies.

He also honoured the individuals who contributed to the centre's launch.

Afterwards, the Crown Prince toured the building, which is specifically designed for professional training and accredited by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority. He explored the specialised classrooms, simulators, library, and café within the centre.

The Crown Prince learned about the latest specifications of the building and the modern technology used in the equipment, which supports the aviation sector. He was briefed on the centre's specialised training courses, including air traffic controller training and aviation security, all aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of participants.

The centre features a 3D simulation system similar to those in air traffic control towers. It can simulate a variety of scenarios in airports worldwide. The system allows users to communicate wirelessly with pilots and ground staff and train vehicle operators and airport ground crew using a range of aircraft types.

The Crown Prince also met Maryam Al Hammadi, the UAE's first female air traffic controller, who graduated from the centre and now works at the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department. She explained the work of air traffic control towers, including communication with aircraft and managing air traffic.

The Crown Prince visited the centre's classrooms, accommodating over 100 students, and met with students from inside and outside the UAE.

He also learned about the efforts of airport police and customs through specialised training programmes and workshops focused on airport security and the use of advanced detection devices.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority, and other senior officials from the aviation sector.