Jeddah -- From the start of the month of Muharram until the end of Rabi' Al-Awwal, Saudia Airlines transported 814,000 Umrah performers to and from Saudi Arabia, a 50% increase over last year, according to a press release issued by Saudia.

Its commitment to operate during the Umrah season for the year 1445 Hijri aligns with Saudia’s dedication to contribute to the Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

Saudia planned to provide additional charter flights during the current Umrah season, aiming to transport more than 100,000 Umrah performers through new stations, in addition to the scheduled flights in cities such as Aswan and Luxor in Egypt, Ankara and Gaziantep in Türkiye, Algiers, Constantine and Oran in Algeria, Zurich in Switzerland, Djerba in Tunisia, and Tangier, Fez, Agadir, Marrakesh, Rabat and Oujda in Morocco.

According to the release, Saudia provides all necessary facilities at airports to serve pilgrims from the very beginning of the season, including an efficient workforce, self-service kiosks, baggage services, digital platforms, and designated service centers, which enables the airline to achieve significant operational efficiency.

Chief Hajj and Umrah Officer at Saudia Amer Alkhushail said: “The significant increase in the number of transported Umrah performers is a testament to the success of these efforts, reflecting Saudia’s extensive expertise in this field.”

He is further quoted in the release as saying that "through successful operations in reaching various international destinations and transporting more pilgrims, Saudia has demonstrated a profound dedication to elevating the overall travel experience through streamlining and optimizing digital procedures and providing innovative services that integrate efforts across diverse sectors”.