National carrier Saudia Airlines has been classified in the (A) category with its commercial value of identity increasing by 13.1%, according to the "Brand Finance" annual report which measures the performance of the best (50) strongest airline brands.

The ranking reflects the significant progress achieved by Saudia, on the back of its overall network growth and the increase in the number of passengers, in addition to the high-quality services eing provided on board, and in all service locations.

Saudi Arabia’s obtaining this classification is the result of the "Brand Finance" evaluation of more than 5,000 of the largest brands in various sectors and in all countries, through which nearly 100 specialized reports are issued that detail the classification methodology.

And one of the factors that contributed to the high rating of Saudia was the opening of its largest lounge for the passengers at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, the on-board chef service, and the advanced services on the plane, especially high-speed internet.

Saudia Group’s Chief Marketing Officer Khaled Tash said: "The airline’s brand is symbolic of the brand of the nation. With the tourism ecosystem flourishing and the number of visitors at an exceptional all-time high level, Saudia is well-positioned to continue accelerating as the wings of the country's Vision 2030."

"This achievement poses a great responsibility to maintain the pace of excellence as the national carrier as well as meeting the Saudi Vision 2030, especially in the tourism aspect, by attracting visitors to discover the kingdom’s cultural and historical richness," he added.

According to him, Saudia seeks to contribute to achieving the goals of Vision 2030, especially in tourism, by achieving 100 million visits by 2030.

The airline is adding 10 new routes to the network this year, which includes recently launched cities: Amsterdam (Netherlands), Entebbe (Uganda), and Bangkok (Thailand), Barcelona (Spain), Marrakech (Morocco), Malaga (Spain), Moscow (Russia), Beijing (China), the Greek island of Mykonos, Seoul (South Korea), and Chicago (USA) coming soon.-

