A total of 2,399 passengers lodged complaints with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) against air carriers during September. This was announced on Wednesday by GACA in its index classifying air transport service providers and airports, based on the passenger complaints submitted to the authority during the last month.

According to the report, the performance rankings, measured by complaints per 100,000 passengers, showed flyadeal leading the field with the fewest complaints—38 per 100,000—while maintaining a 98 percent timely resolution rate.

Flynas followed in second place with 43 complaints per 100,000, notably achieving a 100 percent on-time resolution rate. Saudia Airlines came in third, registering 54 complaints per 100,000 passengers and holding a 90 percent timely resolution rate. Overall, the most frequent complaint categories in September involved flights, followed by baggage services, and then ticketing.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh led its category in the GACA index, recording the lowest number of complaints. In the category for international airports serving over six million passengers annually, the airport registered 15 complaints per 100,000 passengers and achieved a 100 percent on-time resolution rate.

Abha International Airport recorded the lowest number of complaints filed with GACA in the index category for international airports with an annual passenger count of less than six million, registering four complaints per 100,000 passengers and achieving an on-time complaint resolution rate of 100 percent.

In the category for domestic airports, Sharoorah Airport had the lowest number of complaints filed with GACA, with one complaint per 100,000 passengers and an on-time complaint resolution rate of 100 percent.

GACA stated that the purpose of issuing this monthly index is to provide passengers with information on the performance of service providers and airports in resolving customer issues, enabling travelers to make informed choices. This also enhances transparency, reinforces GACA's credibility, and fosters fair competition for continuous service improvement.

GACA has provided airport operators with a guidelines booklet for handling passenger complaints, specifying service level agreements. The authority also conducts workshops to train employees of national airlines and ground handling companies on adhering to customer rights regulations.

Passengers and visitors can submit feedback 24/7 through multiple communication channels, including the unified call center (1929), the WhatsApp service (0115253333), social media accounts, email, and the official website.

