Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport is set to be expanded and overhauled as the kingdom steps up efforts to transform its travel and tourism sector.

The hub in Aseer region, in the south-west of the kingdom, will be expanded from 10,500 square metres to 65,000 square metres during its first phase, which is set to be completed by 2028.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday launched the general master plan for the new Abha International Airport, a statement said.

The airport's capacity will increase to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually, a tenfold increase from the current 1.5 million capacity. It will also handle more than 90,000 flights per year, up from the current 30,000 flights. Additionally, the new airport will feature 20 gates, along with 41 check-in counters with 7 new self-service check-in.

Saudi Arabia's aviation strategy aims to triple passenger numbers to 330 million and extend connectivity to more than 250 destinations.

This aligns with the broader policy to transform travel and tourism as one of pillars of growth under the Vision 2030 as the kingdom looks to diversify the economy away from dependence on oil.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com