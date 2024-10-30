Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has authorized German airline Eurowings to operate regular passenger flights between Saudi Arabia and Germany.

Flights from Cologne to Jeddah will begin on November 5 and from Berlin to Jeddah on November 6, operating three times weekly throughout the winter season.



This initiative by GACA aims to strengthen Saudi Arabia's global air connectivity in line with Vision 2030's goal of establishing Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub and expanding travel options. This agreement also aligns with the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy.