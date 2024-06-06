Riyadh: The King Khalid International Airport, operated by the Riyadh Airports Company, has unveiled its newest route – a direct service to Warsaw, in collaboration with LOT Polish Airlines.



Riyadh Airports Company said the launch is part of its ongoing development drive to expand air connectivity to and from Riyadh.

This aligns with the national vision for the capital, which is becoming a major regional hub for prestigious sporting, cultural, and entertainment events, all in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.



The company announced that, as of June 4, three weekly flights will operate between King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh (RUH) and Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW) under the agreement with LOT Polish Airlines.

The service will utilize Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.