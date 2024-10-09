RAS AL KHAIMAH - In a significant development for the air cargo industry, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT) welcomed the inaugural flight of Fly Vaayu from China on 7th October, 2024.

The aircraft was an Airbus A320 model, registered in the United Arab Emirates under the registration number A6-RMA.

Fly Vaayu is set to establish its operational hub at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, which serves as a vital link connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe.

This initiative underscores Fly Vaayu's dedication to pioneering innovative solutions within the aviation sector. Notably, this aircraft is the third Airbus A320 globally to be converted into a freighter (A320P2F), and it was honored with a water salute upon its arrival at the airport.



The aircraft was welcomed by Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah (RAKDCA) and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport Authority, along with Syed Muhammed Raziff Aljunied, Consul General of Singapore, Boon Keng Tan from ST Engineering, Singapore, Vijay Arumbakkam of the Vaayu Group, and other officials.



This cargo carrier, converted by EFW, a joint venture of ST Engineering, Singapore and Airbus, is a game changer since it can carry a larger payload cost efficiently.

Fly Vaayu’s fleet will eventually support the rapidly growing air freight market. It will use Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT) as its hub and will connect Asia, Africa, and Europe to the GCC/UAE. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT) is strategically located between the Indian and African continents, with opportunities to reach Europe, Africa and Asia.



Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al-Qasimi expressed his delight as Fly Vaayu has just become the UAE’s only dedicated freighter airline, with their global operations to begin from its home base Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

“This is indeed a momentous occasion as well as a milestone for us, as we welcome Fly Vaayu to their new home. Our partnership with Fly Vaayu emphasises our dedication to broadening air freight across the world through Ras Al Khaimah. This landmark reflects our commitment to excellence, defining a new chapter in the aviation legacy of our vibrant emirate. One of the driving forces behind Ras Al Khaimah’s economy lies in its thriving manufacturing and business investments, which clearly indicates that Fly Vaayu is well aligned with the airport’s strategy. We eagerly anticipate a future of promising opportunities ahead,” he stated.