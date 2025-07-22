Cairo: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) announced Monday the launch of the second phase of the Qatari initiative to shorten air routes in Egyptian airspace, following the successful completion of the first phase.

The announcement was made during a press conference held in Cairo, Egypt. It was addressed by Mohamed bin Faleh Al-Hajri, In Charge of Managing QCAA, Egyptian Civil Aviation Minister HE Dr. Sameh El-Hefny, and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Egypt HE Tariq Ali Faraj Al-Ansari.

The first phase of the initiative included training 35 Egyptian air traffic controllers by the Air Navigation Department of the Authority on the parallel take-off and landing system.

The second phase will involve a partial redesign of Egyptian airspace and modifications to certain air routes within the Cairo Flight Information Region, with the goal of reducing the duration of overflight routes. This phase is based on a proposal prepared by a team from QCAA and Qatar's national carrier.

In addition, the second phase will continue the training of Egyptian air traffic controllers on the Free Route Airspace (FRA) system, which helps reduce flight duration and increase airspace capacity.

In his address at the conference, Al-Hajri stated that this initiative is one of several landmark efforts that reflect the State of Qatar's strong and ongoing commitment to advancing the civil aviation sector and fostering regional and international cooperation in this vital field.

He added that the initiative to shorten air routes over Egyptian airspace is the result of fruitful and constructive collaboration between the QCAA and the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority.

It aims to enhance air traffic efficiency, reduce congestion, and shorten flight times, delivering clear economic and environmental benefits.

This initiative also embodies Qatar's vision of being an active partner in the global development of air navigation systems and reaffirms the country’s dedication to achieving sustainability in the aviation industry and reducing carbon emissions, in line with the priorities and objectives of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Al-Hajri also highlighted the initiative's positive impact on both travelers and airlines by cutting flight durations, improving travel efficiency, reducing delays and wait times, and ultimately enhancing the overall quality of service and passenger satisfaction.

He concluded by expressing his appreciation to the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority for their constructive cooperation, swift responsiveness, and shared commitment to the success of this pioneering initiative - a reflection of the strong ties between the two nations and a clear demonstration of a shared determination to achieve greater integration in the civil aviation sector.

He further emphasized that QCAA will continue pursuing similar initiatives with a number of regional and international partners, with the goal of ensuring safe and efficient air navigation across key global transit zones and reinforcing Qatar's position as a leading international hub for civil aviation.

HE Egyptian Civil Aviation Minister Dr. Sameh El-Hefny affirmed the strength of relations and cooperation between Egypt and the State of Qatar in the field of civil aviation, noting that they represent a model of regional integration based on mutual respect and mutual understanding.

His Excellency explained that this cooperation between the two countries is based on the bilateral air transport agreement, supported by several memoranda of understanding related to increasing passenger and air cargo flights and facilitating access to Egyptian airports, in line with the growth of air traffic.

The Egyptian Civil Aviation Minister added that this project is a strategic step towards strengthening the infrastructure of Egyptian airspace, enhancing Egypt's position as a regional hub for aviation traffic, and simultaneously supporting the country's sustainable environmental efforts in the aviation sector.

His Excellency expressed Egypt's aspiration for further cooperation with the State of Qatar in the areas of aviation safety, technical training, and expertise exchange, which would contribute to enhancing sustainable growth and modernizing operational mechanisms in the aviation sector in both countries.

He expressed his hope that this meeting would yield fruitful results that would pave the way for a broader and deeper partnership in the field of civil aviation between the two sides.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Egypt and Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the League of Arab States Tariq Ali Faraj Al-Ansari expressed the State of Qatar's keenness on strengthening cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt, particularly in the civil aviation sector, praising the continuous development of Egypt's infrastructure.

His Excellency also affirmed Qatar's readiness to enhance joint coordination in technical and regulatory fields, noting that Egypt represents the heart of the Arab world and enjoys a pivotal position at the regional and international levels.

HE Al-Ansari stated that the initiative to shorten air routes is not limited to operational aspects only but also contributes to strengthening ties between the two peoples and increasing air, commercial, and tourism traffic, reflecting a shared will to build an effective model for cooperation in the field of air navigation.

The initiative aims to enhance Qatar’s role in the fields of air transport and environmental sustainability, while highlighting its contribution to the improvement and development of global air navigation.

The project is also intended to serve as a model for similar initiatives in Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, aiming to shorten air routes and generate significant economic savings for airlines.

