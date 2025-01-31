DOHA: Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani and Libyan Minster of Transport HE Muhammad Salem Al Shahoubi have signed an update to the air services agreement inked by the State of Qatar and the State of Libya on Apr 28, 2004.

Signed at the Ministry’s premises, the update further liberalizes the provisions of the agreement to keep pace with the developments of the civil aviation industry and aligns with Qatar’s endeavors to enhance connection with world countries through new air services agreements, allowing for the Qatari national carrier to expand its network and fly to more destinations worldwide.

Following the signing ceremony, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations in transportation, civil aviation, air transportation activities, and ways to enhance them.

The ceremony and the meeting were attended by in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, and Head of the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority, Dr Mohammed Shalibak.

