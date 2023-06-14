Doha: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Suriname have initialed an air services agreement.

Minister of Transport HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti and Minister of Transport, Communications, and Tourism of the Republic of Suriname HE Albert Jubithana signed the agreement.

The agreement comes in the context of connecting Qatar with more such agreements that open airspaces for the national carrier to fly to more destinations around the world.

After the signing ceremony, the two ministers discussed Qatar-Suriname relations in the fields of transportation, civil aviation, air transportation, ports, and means to further enhance them.

